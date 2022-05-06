FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade.

Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”

Many people considered Vicky White to be hardworking and dedicated to her job, though she rarely spoke to others about her personal life. Several people told News 19 that she was even unsociable at times.

According to Sledge, she spoke with Vicky less than 24 hours before the escape and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“When I spoke with Vicky on Thursday, I thanked her for her help and one of the comments that I made was ‘there are a lot of people in jail that have no one to help them,” Sledge stated. “And I never could have imagined what would happen the next morning.”

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Vicky White for help in the escape of Casey White, a man who was charged with capital murder.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky and Casey had been communicating since at least 2020. Inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center have reported that Casey White often received benefits and privileges that other inmates were denied.

“I never knew her to have favorites,” Sledge stated. “I just knew that if an inmate was in need and they didn’t have anybody to help them that she would use the resources that she had and reach out and try to get help for them.”

“I don’t know what the level of manipulation that he had over her was,” Sledge concluded.

U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, and more recently a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.