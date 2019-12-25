New wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, for money

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)- A newly married 26-year-old woman has been arrested on charges alleging she tried to cash almost $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband’s account.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport. She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

A judge set her bail at $1 million. An arrest warrant says that when her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, was notified by investigators about what his wife was doing, he said wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt.

