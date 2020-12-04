Newsfeed Now: Breaking down the $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Hand-“Santa-tizer,” “Grinch-bots,” and more…

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has joined other top Democrats to back the $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort announced this week.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A volunteer at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was seriously injured on Thursday morning when a tiger she was feeding grabbed her arm and “nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” officials with the organization said.

INDIANAPOLIS — People trying to snag a new Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 this holiday season are having a hard time buying one. The stock seems to sell out as soon as it’s released.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa (WBRE) — This Christmas season comes after a year when millions of people have experienced financial hardship. One young mind is doing his part to ensure everyone has a good Christmas morning.

INDIANAPOLIS – The season of giving is here, and if you are considering donating money to a charity, you may want to do some research first.

