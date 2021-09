SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Security cameras captured several people breaking in to a Shreveport motorcycle dealership late Friday night, making off with more than $20,000 of merchandise.

It happened at the G & C Honda dealership on the 2400 block of E 70th Street around 11:30 p.m. Dealer manager Jim Synder says they took two dirtbikes.