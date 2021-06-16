Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Baltimore, the city’s police commissioner said.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the shooting erupted in a western district in that city and that the five wounded ranged from serious to critical condition. He declined to release the identities of those who were shot.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots after 2 p.m. Wednesday and found two people shot, Harrison said. Those two were transported to hospitals, and the four others arrived in private vehicles, he said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shootings and initial details remained sketchy.