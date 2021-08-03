President Biden Signs DUMP Opioids Act Into Law

Washington, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday Morning President Biden signed into law, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy’s bill, DUMP Opioids Act.

“I don’t have to tell you that opioid deaths have increased,” Senator Kennedy said.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy joined efforts with congress in efforts to “dump opioids” and reduce deaths from drug overdoses.

“There has been a 29% increase because of the pandemic. All of the work we did before has reversed,” Senator Cassidy said.

The DUMP Opioids Act allows everyone in a community to use drop boxes at VA medical centers to dispose of unused controlled substance prescription medications.

“We’ve set it up where you can come in and give them your drugs, your rig your needles your whatever, and no questions asked and walk out the door’” Senator Cassidy said.

Senator Cassidy said there has been legislation put into place to not only help with opioids but for other substances as well.

According to CEO of Active Recovery and recovering addict, Terri Schaffner, in northwest Louisiana methamphetamine has always been number 1.

“I decided to dedicate my life to helping people like myself,” Shaffner said.

Schaffner said ,in Shreveport, her clients are mainly dealing with meth addiction, rather than any other drug substances.

“Opioids in Shreveport have never been at the top. We don’t have a heroin fentanyl problem. It’s always been methamphetamine,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner had been dealing with a meth addiction between the ages of 17 and 38. She said addiction is a whole lifestyle and it’s hard to get out of it.

Schaffner leads people to focus less on drugs and more on themselves.

“It’s about focusing on what you want instead of what you are trying to get away from,” Schaffner said.

Senator Kennedy said the DUMP Opioids Act gives everyone a key tool to make communities safer and healthier.