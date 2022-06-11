STORYFUL – Researchers at the University of Tokyo have wrapped a robotic finger in “tissue-engineered skin” in a bid to help humanoid robots “better mimic the appearance and function of human beings,” according to a report published on June 9.

The scientists said they surrounded a three-joint robotic finger with a single piece of skin tissue, and also demonstrated self-repairing skin by “culturing the wounded tissue grafted with a collagen sheet.

“This research shows the potential of using skin equivalent as human-like and self-healing coverage material for robots,” the report read.

Credit: University of Tokyo via Storyful