Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

FILE – This May 1, 2003 file photo shows the green train on Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster in Sandusky, Ohio. The world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year, Friday, Aug. 20 2021, after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park. (Daniel Miller/The Sandusky Register via AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park.

The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed as officials from the park in Sandusky, ride experts and state authorities investigate, Cedar Point said in a statement.

Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened, saying a female guest waiting to ride the coaster Sunday was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it was nearing the end of its run.

The female was treated at a Sandusky hospital before being moved to another facility. Her condition, age and name have not been released.

She could be heard screaming on body-camera footage released by police.

“We will continue to offer our support to her and her family in this unimaginably difficult time,” Cedar Point said in a statement Thursday. “We want to fully understand what happened and why.”

A report released by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s amusement ride safety division said the roller coaster was inspected in May. It showed no structural issues.

The coaster, which opened in 2003, launches riders on a straight away at 120 mph (193 kph) before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

A year after its debut, four riders were slightly injured when metal shavings sheared off the coaster’s launch cable.