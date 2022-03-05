A video posted by Current Time TV on March 4 shows Russians on the streets of Perm and Vladivostok responding as a reporter shows them photographs from Ukraine and giving opinions on what they believe is true regarding the attack.

In the video, a woman tells the reporter: “I support Putin. I won’t look at these photos.” A man can then be heard saying “no one is bombing Kyiv” and that he “doesn’t believe it.”

One man told the interviewer: “I would rather not talk about it because it can be dangerous here. I’d rather abstain. I’m for peace. I don’t want war.”

In defiance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the last woman featured in the video proclaims “to hell with him.”