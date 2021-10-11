Shreveport truck driving academy in overdrive to meet supply chain demands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shortage in truck drivers is adding to the supply chain shortage nationwide, but the Diesel Driving Academy in Shreveport is doing its part to get more drivers on the road.

“There is a tremendous shortage of drivers. Every company we have worked with is turning down thousands of loads a day,” said Barry Busada, manager of the Diesel Driving Academy in Shreveport.

“when COVID-219 hit, a lot of drivers took that as a sign that, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time for me to retire.'”

That added to the supply chain shortage brought on by the pandemic after businesses closed down and put the world on pause. The shortage of truck drivers, combined with the backups at the nation’s ports, have left retailers large and small with limited supplies.

“It has been a small problem, but as of now, everything is in stock,” said Hollywood Ave. manager Dollar Mania manager Naz Mansour. “We have trucks that are on hold. Hopefully, they will release them soon.”

Because of the pandemic, Mansour says he makes sure he orders enough supplies in advance to stay ahead of his competition and keep all the things his customers need in stock.

“We ordered extra masks, hand sanitizers, alcohol rub, wipes, all that stuff. We kind of ordered ahead of time so we do not be as short as possible.”

The Diesel Driving Academy is working on getting more drivers to help speed up the supply chain demands.

“The driving academy is doing the best we can do. We’re going to get you some relief as soon as possible,” Busada said. “We have handled it better in Louisiana than most states, trust me.”

To qualify for the truck driver program, you need to be over 21, have a clean driving record, and pass a drug test.