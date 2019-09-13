South African leader drops UN visit as women protest attacks

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Demonstrators hold up banners in Sandton, Johannesburg, Friday Sept. 13, 2019, as they protest against gender-based violence. The protesters are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency a day after the country’s latest crime statistics were released. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president has canceled a visit to the United Nations’ annual gathering of world leaders to focus on unrest over gender-based violence and xenophobic attacks.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Johannesburg on Friday to demand stronger government action against rising levels of gender-based violence. Some members of the ruling African National Congress party are calling on the government to declare a state of emergency.

Police on Thursday released annual crime statistics saying sexual offenses and rape rose 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively, in the past year.

Women across the country have been sharing their experiences of violence and their fears on social media with the hashtag #AmINext.

It follows several days of protests in Cape Town last week after a spate of murders of young women and children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss