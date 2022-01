BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Health is reporting more than 15,000 cases to the state since Friday.

There are now 15,358 new cases with 48,816 cases in total, according to LDH. COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 1,014. Of those hospitalizations, the state department of health says 76% are among patients who are not fully vaccinated.