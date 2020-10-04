Supporters gather outside hospital where Trump is staying

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Supporters of Donald Trump assembled outside the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday to cheer on his recovery.

A group of people flying US and Trump 2020 flags stood vigil at the entrance of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump announced on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly on Saturday, but he “has continued to improve,” the White House physician said Sunday, suggesting that Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley sought to clarify contradictory statements and confusion about the president’s condition on the steps of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was being treated for COVID-19.

Conley said the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday and again on Saturday. The level currently stands at 98%, Trump’s medical team said.

“The president has continued to improve,” Conley said.

The White House said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” out of an abundance of caution and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.