Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
“Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart
Top Stories
Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases
Teen kneeled on during arrest, 2 BRPD officers under investigation
Video
Preliminary order grants $5.9M in repayment to overbilled water & sewer customers
UPDATE: Police at fatal shooting in Delta Township after fight over wearing mask
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday, little relief in sight
Video
8:30 pm Monday live update: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Tuesday for much of the ArkLaTex
Above normal heat with high humidity to continue with little rain relief for the next week
Video
Dangerous heat Monday, Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Asia swing unlikely as PGA Tour weighs going to western US
1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor
‘It’s over now’ – Astros eager to put scandal behind them
The Latest: US Open still on, but USTA cancels other events
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
Honoring Our Graduates
Standout Students
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
We’ve Got Your Back
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Just Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Free COVID-19 testing offered at Shreveport churches
Shreveport dentist helps African-American youth pursue higher education with donation to local non-profit
Caddo Parish Commission to give away reusable masks in District 3 on July 11
NWLA Food Bank opens two new mobile children’s meal sites in Shreveport
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Shreveport/Bossier Black Businesses in one app! | SB Black Biz App – Social Pal Kal
Video
Top Stories
Caribbean Coolers with Benchmark American Brasserie
Video
Top Stories
NYC-style cookies with Basic Batches Bakery
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Italy returns stolen Banksy to France on Bastille Day
Top Stories
Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight’ show return to studio, sans audience
Top Stories
Michael B. Jordan wants you to view a drive-in movie, on him
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49
Video
Back to the ’80s: Andrew McCarthy writing ‘Brat Pack’ book
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Vice President Mike Pence has landed in Baton Rouge
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
U.S. & World
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:22 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Enter to win a gift card to Oyster Bar & Grille
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
“Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart
Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49
Video
‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’ leaves Shreveport baby with amazing birthmark resembling his twin sister
Video
Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday, reports say
‘Sinister’ text messages emerge after nursing student vanishes on tonight’s ‘Dateline’
Video
2 firefighters help deliver baby boy in California parking lot
Video
Funeral held for country music legend Charlie Daniels
Video