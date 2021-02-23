Tiger Woods removed from vehicle with ‘jaws of life’ after rollover crash in California

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle crash in California on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said the golf star suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash and is undergoing surgery, according to the Associated Press.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Twitter page, Woods was injured in a rollover crash. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The sheriff’s department says Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by LA County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

A helicopter over the scene of the accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, according to TMZ.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.