TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices have been high for quite some time now and experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could drive them even higher.

Russia is a major producer of crude oil and crude oil accounts for about 50% to 60% of retail gas prices.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world, producing more than one-tenth of the world’s oil in 2020. However, access to the supply is likely to be disrupted as a result of the military conflict or sanctions by the U.S. and its allies.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.57 on Friday, up five cents from the previous week and roughly .90 cents from a year ago. Prices have not been this high since October 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Officials with Triple A say gas prices could hit the $4 mark in the coming weeks as global markets react. The cost of a barrel of oil has already reached well over $100, something not seen since 2014.

“That is going to definitely translate into higher gasoline prices,” said AAA spokesperson Don Redman. “How long that’s going to be, I think really depends on how long this campaign lasts in Ukraine if Russia were to suddenly retreat and pull back then the market would react differently, but no one is anticipating that.”

Texarkana drivers are paying about $3.39 at the pump on average, which is the highest gas price in Arkansas. The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas is now $3.24, and $3.33 in Louisiana.

Some fuel-saving tips:

► Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

► Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

► To idle or not to idle.

► Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

► Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

► When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

► When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

► Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

► Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

► If your car has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine. When practical, you can also save fuel by skip-shifting – for example, going directly from first gear to third.