UN keeps Darfur peacekeepers but hopes for their departure

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has voted unanimously to keep the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur for another year in hopes the new civilian-led transitional government can restore peace, and the troops can be replaced by civilians who focus on the country’s development.

The British and German-drafted resolution adopted Thursday asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide a report to the council by Jan. 31 assessing the situation on the ground and the peace process, and outlining options for a follow-on mission.

Britain’s deputy ambassador Jonathan Allen told the council the resolution responds to a request from the new government “to avoid any security vacuum in Darfur.”

He said it also sends “a clear message” to all armed groups to seize the opportunity to establish a comprehensive peace in Darfur.

