SIRET, Romania, (STORYFUL) — A 7-year-old girl staying in a refugee camp in Romania got a special ceremony for her birthday.

ISU Suceava, a fire service in Romania, said a psychologist was working in a camp in Siret, Romania when they learned that one of the girls, a 7-year-old named Arina, staying there had a birthday.

In a video posted Thursday, everyone in the camp, authorities, and civilians, sang “Happy Birthday” to celebrate a “special moment for the little birthday girl.”

Arina even got a cake and hat for her birthday, thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote on Twitter that it sympathized with the little girl’s situation.

“We want this nightmare you live to end as soon as possible, and to celebrate your next birthday at home,” the ministry said.

The nationality of the girl was not confirmed. However, Romania has seen a large influx of refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine.