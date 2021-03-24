Walmart warns customers against plastic bag scam on social media

Officials from Walmart are warning customers not to fall for a new scam circulating on social media.

On Tuesday, a fake Walmart account posted a photo of five people standing in front of a group of cloth grocery bags with a caption that reads:

“To celebrate the great news of Walmart becoming plastic bags free by the end of 2021, we are giving one of these Walmart gift-bags to everyone who has shared & commented by 7pm 24th March,.Each person who does this will receive one of these gift bag full of goodies and a $75 Walmart voucher.”

Customers are then asked to follow a shortened Bitly link, which can obscure the actual link. Those who click on it are taken to an unsecure website to validate their entry.

This screenshot shows part of the scam. The “Validate” button leads to an unsecure website.

“This page is not affiliated with or endorsed by Walmart. We take any fraud impacting our customers seriously and continue to implement and improve upon measures designed to help guard against various consumer scams,” Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said.

The post included several consumer red flags, including poorly edited photos with superimposed Walmart logos.

FOX4 reached out to the Better Business Bureau for more information on how to spot scams like this. This story will be updated with more information on what shoppers should look out for online.