(NEXSTAR) — Not long ago at all and in a galaxy very, very close, Disney unveiled the newest menu item from the “Star Wars”-themed lounge on the new Disney Wish cruise ship. And it comes with a price tag that may break the Jar Jar banks.

This week, some special guests were given a sneak peek of Disney’s newest boat, including its Hyperspace Lounge, which is decked out with galactic-themed decor. While the 1,119-foot ship features a variety of other attractions, one cocktail on the Hyperspace Lounge’s menu snagged most of the spotlight.

It’s called the Kaiburr Crystal — and it costs $5,000.

The Kaiburr Crystal (named for an in-universe relic) is actually four drinks, according to Nexstar’s Scott Gustin, who was aboard the special sneak peek this week. He confirmed the cocktail’s contents:

Camus Cognac 4.16

Yuzu and kumquat

Grand Mariner Quintessence

Three shots:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23-Year bourbon

Taylor’s Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port

Watenshi gin

All of this is housed inside a camtono — a cylindrical storage box seen in the “Star Wars” universe.

The Kaiburr Crystal’s price doesn’t only include the beverage, however. The $5,000 also comes with a special-themed escort off the ship — in addition to a visit to Skywalker Ranch, the work base of “Star Wars” mastermind George Lucas. The countryside campus is located 40 minutes north of San Francisco.

Hyperspace Lounge’s cocktail isn’t the only place you’ll find a crystal as coveted as the Kaiburr: An actual crystal necklace can be found in one of the Wish’s stores. The price? $3.9 million.

The Wish will take its maiden voyage July 14 from Port Canaveral, Florida, toward its destination of Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.