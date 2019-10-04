UDC: Do not fund moving the monument in your budget

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The spokesperson for the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is expressing her outrage after Thursday night’s Caddo Commission meeting regarding the Long Range Planning committee’s vote to allocate up to $500,000 to remove the monument.

“Do not fund moving the monument in your budget,” Spokesperson Jackie Nichols wrote. She went on to say the $500,000 allocation is far less than the $1.2 million it would cost to move the monument. “If any attempt is made to move our fragile sculpture, Caddo Parish will be libel for ALL repair costs, totaling $980,000,” she continued.

“When we sue the Commission and their ‘hired vandals’, WILL the taxpayers of Caddo Parish stand for paying our chapter almost a million dollars in damages?” Nichols asked. She said the UDC has never agreed to pay for the removal of the monument. “As a non-profit we give to charities. We have very limited funds. The UDC ladies, and this monument, are currently NOT COSTING THE PARISH A DIME, and Not hurting anyone,” Nichols said.

Click here to read her full statement.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy have been given formal notice that they have 90 days to remove the monument. That gives the group until around Thanksgiving to move it themselves.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.