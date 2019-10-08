UDC plans to file another lawsuit over Caddo Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to review the Caddo Parish Confederate monument case, the United Daughters of the Confederacy say they will continue fighting to protect the monument.

The Caddo Commission has given the group 90 days to remove the monument and has set aside money for its removal.

The UDC’s attorney says they plan to file a lawsuit in state court in hopes of putting a stop to the 90-day order.

The UDC has failed to block the removal of the monument by filing federal lawsuits.

Knadler also reiterated the group’s concerns about moving the monument.

“It’s impossible to move, it’s very fragile,” said UDC attorney Dave Knadler. “It’ll fall apart if we do that. Basically, unless it can be moved in one piece, it’s basically demolishing the monument.”

The 90 day deadline is November 26.

