Ulta Beauty shopper neglects to pay for cosmetics; reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help finding a woman went shopping at a popular southeast Shreveport cosmetics store and for some reason thought she didn’t have to pay for her merchandise.

On July 15, SPD officers responded to reports of a female helping herself to cosmetics and walking out without paying at Ulta Beauty in the 7600 block of Youree Drive.

This particular shopper, however, neglected to take into account that in 2020, most retail businesses have video cameras that catch most everything that goes on inside, and Ulta Beauty is no exception.

Her shopping trip and hasty exit from the store were recorded in living color, and detectives were able to extract photos from the surveillance video in the hopes that someone can identify this woman and bring her to justice.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373, or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-112011 with your tip.

