Unclaimed: $700,000 from 2010 BP oil spill settlement funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone unclaimed by people and businesses affected by the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s the worth of class action settlement checks that have never been cashed, Treasurer John Schroder says in a news release.

The amounts range from 8 cents to more than $68,000. More than 100 of the unclaimed settlements are for at least $1,000.

The money, now in the state’s unclaimed property fund, comes from the Deepwater Horizon Trust Fund that BP established to pay claims. Restaurants, seafood markets, fishermen, shrimpers and oil industry-related companies are among the people and businesses for whom the money is intended.

Schroder’s release says that, as of Tuesday, 167 people had claimed $165,000 from the trust fund through the state unclaimed property program. More than $700,000 in trust fund money remains in the program.

“If your livelihood depends on the Gulf of Mexico, then you need to search our database,” Schroder said in the release. “This is your money. We want you to claim it.”

People can search for unclaimed property at www.latreasury.com.

