UPDATE: 14-year-olds arrested for stealing vaping products from Bossier Parish business

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two 14-year-olds who allegedly broke into a Bossier Parish business and stole vaping products earlier this month are now in custody.

The burglary happened back on Jan. 17 at the Haughton Country Store in the 9000 block of Louisiana Hwy 157 just north of Interstate 20.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, A 14-year-old male, who was seen on surveillance video throwing concrete through the glass door, was charged with simple burglary and criminal property damage. Another 14-year-old male, who was in the car, was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and accessory with the intent to simple burglary.

A third teen, who has not been charged at this time, is believed to have also been in the car during the burglary.

The teenagers were taken to the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and detectives said these arrests were made possible because of the great support from residents who provided tips on this case.

Sheriff Whittington said, “The tips we received on Bossier Crime Stoppers proved invaluable. We appreciate our media partners in making the announcement, as well as the residents who reported their information. Good solid detective work followed, and the support from our school resource officers and school faculty was exemplary. Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call and deterrent to other juveniles that crime simply doesn’t pay. And just like the vaping products they stole, their futures could also go up in smoke if they continue this lifestyle. Hopefully, lesson learned.”