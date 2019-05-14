UPDATE: Deputies injured in crash while escorting President Trump’s motorcade awarded

UPDATE: The injured deputies were awarded the Presidential Challenge Coin while being treated for their injuries at a local hospital. See the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s post below:

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has issued a statement to the pool of reporters traveling in Louisiana with the President.

JUST IN: Statement from WH on motorcade crash: “Three motorcycle officers from local law enforcement were injured in an accident while traveling with the President’s motorcade. All three are being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.” @WBRZ — Trey Schmaltz 🏊 📹 (@treyschmaltz) May 14, 2019

UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement on a crash involving President Trumps patrol motorcade Tuesday afternoon.

“Earlier this afternoon around 1:50 p.m. 3 motorcycles escorting the presidential motorcade crashed on I-210 westbound near mile marker 11. Those involved in the accident are two Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Sulphur Police Department officer. All three were transported to the hospital by ambulance; 2 with what appear to be minor to moderate injuries and 1 CPSO deputy with serious injuries (he is in stable condition).”

The crash is still under investigation and it is unclear at this time what caused the crash.”

ORIGINAL: HACKBERRY, La. (KLFY)- At least one officer was involved in a motorcycle crash as President Donald Trump’s motorcade was escorted to Cameron Parish this afternoon.

The officer appears to be with the Sulphur Police Department.

I saw 3 officers down on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles as Trump motorcade headed to Hackberry.



One in grassy ditch, sitting up. One flat on his back on highway shoulder, bleeding. A third standing up, bleeding from his arm.



Our whole side of highway was closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/LAFvIlmwww— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 14, 2019

This is a developing story.

