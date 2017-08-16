UPDATE: Explosion leaves 2 people seriously injured in Bossier Parish

UPDATE:

An explosion seriously injures two men at a gas processing plant in Bossier Parish.



The blast happened just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in an open area outside of Empresa Energy in Benton.



Fire officials said there was a ‘sizeable’ explosion and the two men were burned over fifty percent of their bodies. They were transported to an area hospital.



The company makes refrigerant gas using liquified petroleum gas and natural gas at the site.



It is believed one of the workers bumped a valve that released a flammable gas which then encountered a flame or spark setting off the explosion.



Benton firefighters were able to contain the flames in 15 minutes. There were no evacuations as the site is in a remote area of Benton.



State police, medical units, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Hazmat crews responded to the blast.



State Police are handling the investigation.



