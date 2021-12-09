UPDATE: Hue Jackson set to arrive at Grambling tomorrow morning

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sources are telling NBC 6 Sports that Grambling State and former NFL Head Coach Hue Jackson are set to finalize a deal this afternoon for him to become the new head football coach of the Tigers. Jackson is said to arrive on Grambling’s campus Friday morning at 9:30 and will be introduced in a press conference at 10 a.m.

Jackson is currently the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State University. He most notably served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018. Jackson would bring 34 years of coaching at the collegiate and professional ranks with him to Grambling State. Before coaching at Tennessee State, the last collegiate job Jackson held was as the offensive coordinator for the University of Southern California from 1997-2000. Jackson would then jump to the NFL where he worked for six different teams over the next twenty years. Jackson has an 11-44-1 record as an NFL head coach.



Jackson would replace Broderick Fobbs, who was fired on November 15. Grambling will be the second SWAC school to announce a head coaching hire this week, as Southern announced Eric Dooley as their new head coach on Tuesday.