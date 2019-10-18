Update on street collapse in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La.(KTAL/KMSS)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are still working to complete the portion of East Texas Street that collapsed in Bossier City last week.

According to DOTD, an underground sewage line moved the soil under the roadway over an unknown period of time, creating the hole.

Upon inspection of the underground infrastructure following the collapse, it was determined that DOTD’s drainage pipe, as well as a city-owned water line, were still intact and were not the cause of the movement of soil and subsequent hole.

Manchac Consulting Group is overseeing ongoing public utility repair work, including the relocation of the sewage line on East Texas. Manchac is also completing the repair work to the roadway. The construction is ongoing and dependent on the weather.

Once repairs are completed DOTD will inspect the roadway before it is reopened to traffic.