UPDATE: Second victim dies after Sunday night downtown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have confirmed that a second victim has died following a triple shooting in downtown Shreveport Sunday night.

On Monday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified Leejerryius Traveone Baines, 29, who died of a gunshot wound to the head. The second fatality, a female, has not been identified.

One other victim, a male remains in critical condition at Oschners LSU Health, according to police.

Police say they are still looking for suspects in the shootings.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Texas Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned three victims had sustained gunshot wounds after shots rang out outside the Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge.

Police believe a verbal argument inside the establishment spilled outside onto the sidewalk where a subsequent dispute led to gunfire.

All three victims were taken by ambulance to Oschners LSU Health hospital with serious injuries.

Baines, 29, died as a result of his injuries shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

The roles of those persons shot have not yet been fully established; however, authorities are working to dissect all aspects of information gathered during this ongoing inquiry.

Persons with any information about this crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave a tip online.



