A CLOSER LOOK: Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg — her legacy and what’s next

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is just over 40 days away and the debate is intense over whether the Republican-led Senate should confirm a replacement for U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or if the seat should vacant until after the election.
Ginsburg died Friday, September 18, at her Washington, DC home at the age of 87. Known as the liberal anchor on the court, she was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
“At this point, we’re not sure how this process is going to end up working,” said University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle. “It has the potential to be a contested battle over the next few months. When right now, three Republican Senators have already come out to not vote in favor of filling the seat prior to the election of a new president.”
President Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees on September 9, which included three Republican U.S. Senators: Arkansas’s Tom Cotton, Texas’ Ted Cruz, and Missouri’s Josh Hawley. On Monday, three days after Ginsburg’s death, the president said he had narrowed the list down to five women.
Currently, two of the youngest SCOTUS members are Neil Gorsuch, 53, and Brett Kavanaugh, 55. Both are President Trump appointees.
SCOTUS JUDGE GINSBURG’S LEGACY
Her legacy will not be fully understood by historians for decades to come but is every bit important to American history, such as Thurgood Marshall, is that she was a champion of equality. Ginsburg is usually discussed as a champion of women’s rights, but she was more of gender equality. She believed in equality between men and women. She was part of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), she co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU.
The tragedy for me is that, unlike Thurgood, she didn’t get to see her legal wishes come to fruition and that involved the 14th Amendment, which provides that people shall be equally protectedUniversity of Arkansas Political Science Professor Janine Parry
Ginsburg had a very distinguished career. She was responsible for many of the changes that ended promoting women’s rights over the course of 1970s and 1980s, even before she was on the Supreme Court.
Professor Dowdle was a Supreme Court Historical Society Fellow 2001 and met Ginsburg in DC, “she talked to us for about an hour and she was an interesting person, knowledgeable,” said Dowdle.University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle