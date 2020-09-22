A CLOSER LOOK: Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg — her legacy and what’s next

Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is just over 40 days away and the debate is intense over whether the Republican-led Senate should confirm a replacement for U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or if the seat should vacant until after the election.

Ginsburg died Friday, September 18, at her Washington, DC home at the age of 87. Known as the liberal anchor on the court, she was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

“At this point, we’re not sure how this process is going to end up working,” said University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle. “It has the potential to be a contested battle over the next few months. When right now, three Republican Senators have already come out to not vote in favor of filling the seat prior to the election of a new president.”

President Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees on September 9, which included three Republican U.S. Senators: Arkansas’s Tom Cotton, Texas’ Ted Cruz, and Missouri’s Josh Hawley. On Monday, three days after Ginsburg’s death, the president said he had narrowed the list down to five women.

Currently, two of the youngest SCOTUS members are Neil Gorsuch, 53, and Brett Kavanaugh, 55. Both are President Trump appointees.

SCOTUS JUDGE GINSBURG’S LEGACY

Her legacy will not be fully understood by historians for decades to come but is every bit important to American history, such as Thurgood Marshall, is that she was a champion of equality. Ginsburg is usually discussed as a champion of women’s rights, but she was more of gender equality. She believed in equality between men and women. She was part of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), she co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU. The tragedy for me is that, unlike Thurgood, she didn’t get to see her legal wishes come to fruition and that involved the 14th Amendment, which provides that people shall be equally protected University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Janine Parry