Most of the ArkLaTex will see lots of sunshine and above-normal temperatures Tuesday. Rain increases Tuesday night and Wednesday as much cooler air returns. The week could end with the coldest air of the season.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began on the chilly side with lows Monday morning in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 70s. We will see one more day with above-normal temperatures Tuesday. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 70s over most of the area.