SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A twelve-year-old Louisiana girl on a mission to hug and pray with law enforcement officers in all 50 states made a stop in Caddo Parish Tuesday.

Rosalyn Baldwin started on her "A Hug for Love" journey when she was six years old after three Baton Rouge police officers were killed and three others wounded in an ambush in July 2016.