Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through the Memorial Day weekend with cooler temperatures. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and could last through next weekend.

Friday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. The thunderstorms that moved across the ArkLaTex Thursday night have moved to the south of our area. Temperatures Friday afternoon have warmed into the low to middle 80s. Expect cooler temperatures to settle in for the holiday weekend. Lows Saturday morning will dip into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.