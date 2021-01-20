Louisiana and Arkansas political leaders weigh in on Wednesday’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and his wife Laura on Wednesday attended the inauguration of Democrat President Joe Biden and tweeted, “Laura and I are fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power. We wish our country well.”

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who voted to reject electors in the State of Arizona, was part of a group of 12 senators who challenged the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states, also weighed in on Twitter Wednesday, tweeting: “It was an honor to represent Louisiana in our nation’s capital as America swore in Joseph Biden as our 46th president. I hope today reminds us all that the key to America’s freedom and success has always been the truth and values found in our Constitution.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, who attended the inauguration with his son, John Miller Edwards, tweeted: “Today, I was proud to represent Louisiana at the Inauguration of @POTUS and @VP. I hope all Louisianans will heed his call to unite with our whole souls as we work together to address the many issues facing our country.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his son, John Miller Edwards, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden

Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Dist. 4), who did not attend Wednesday’s inauguration due to a doctor’s appointment, released a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing his pride in President Trump and his administration, and went on to say he looks forward to working with the 117th Congress “on big priorities like helping to address our infrastructure needs, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our military installations have the resources they need to keep Americans safe.”

But, he added, if the Biden’s administration’s appeal to unity are sincere, and actions of the administration match their message. If not, he said, “I’ll be ready to help lead my House colleagues against any attempts by the Administration to enact an agenda that would jeopardize our cherished freedoms. Our institutions endured unprecedented stress this month, but they stood the test, and now we must get back to the hard work.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins issued the following statement: “Today was a historic occasion. American institutions withstood the violent assault on our democracy from two weeks ago to inaugurate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It was inspiring to watch Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, administer the oath of office to Vice President Harris, the first female Vice President in our nation’s 243 year history, on Thurgood Marshall’s bible, America’s first African American Supreme Court Justice.I wish President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris success, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.”

In Arkansas, 4th Congressional District Republican Bruce Westerman and both Republican Senators, Tom Cotton and John Boozman also weighed in on the inauguration on Twitter:

Westerman: “Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration! Despite our political differences, I sincerely hope to work with this administration on the bipartisan issues that affect Arkansas the most.”

Boozman: “Congratulations to Pres. Biden & VP Harris on this Inauguration Day. I pray for them as they embark on this journey of leadership during a very difficult time for our country. We will work together on the issues we agree on while always maintaining the courage of our convictions.”

Cotton: “May God grant President Biden and VP Harris wisdom and fortitude as they lead our nation, the greatest in the world. I look forward to working with their administration for the good of Arkansans and all Americans.”

Five hours earlier, however, Cotton tweeted: “Democrats are ramping up their attacks on the millions of Americans who supported the president and other Republicans last election. They want to use their narrow majority to silence all opposition. We shouldn’t stand for it.”