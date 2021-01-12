Cassidy shares picture of suspect wanted in connection for murder of Capitol Police officer

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says this man is the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Capitol Police Officer.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy shared a picture Tuesday of the suspect he says the FBI is looking for in connection to the murder of a Capitol Police officer.

U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.



If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/rl0XXPPml6 pic.twitter.com/i9BDi2wBK4 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 12, 2021

Officer Brian Sicknick died last Thursday, a day after he was injured when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election.

The FBI asks anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 1-800-225-5324 or click here.