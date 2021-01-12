Cassidy shares picture of suspect wanted in connection for murder of Capitol Police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy shared a picture Tuesday of the suspect he says the FBI is looking for in connection to the murder of a Capitol Police officer.
Officer Brian Sicknick died last Thursday, a day after he was injured when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election.
The FBI asks anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 1-800-225-5324 or click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.