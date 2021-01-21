Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued the following statement Wednesday after President Joe Biden signed several executive orders.
Higgins said several of the executive orders signed will destroy jobs and threaten homeland security.
On his first day in office, Biden signed several executive actions, some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.
“President Biden wasted no time enacting job-killing and dangerous policies. His first-day executive orders make America less secure, weaponize government against private industry, and further injure our economy. I will continue working in Congress to provide oversight over the actions of this administration.”
Biden’s first 15 executive orders and the two executive actions were:
- Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge
- Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO)
- Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums
- Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30
- Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement
- End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments
- Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government
- Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again
- Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity
- Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans
- End so-called “Muslim travel ban
- Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE )
- Stop border wall construction
- Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country
- Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions
- Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine