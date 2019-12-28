Dec. 28 is national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day’

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (AP) — To Amy Klobuchar, her just-completed tour of all 99 Iowa counties proves a point: As president, she would go everywhere and represent everyone, even in the heart of Trump country.

That's “part of my way of being,” the Minnesota senator told Iowans at a rural restaurant in Humboldt County — the final stop of her tour and a place that, like much of the lead-off caucus state, overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016. "I believe that we need someone as president who’s going to be the president for not half of America but all of America.”