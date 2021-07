BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for your help in locating 42-year-old Amanda Snellgrove of East Texas Street in Bossier City, La.

Snellgrove was reported missing on Sunday, and BCPD detectives learned that later the day she went missing, Snellgrove was at a gas station in Mira, La.