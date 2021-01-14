Ex-school therapist who reached VP’s chair during Capitol riot arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Cleveland schools employee, now charged with storming into the United States Capitol last week, is now speaking out.

Christine Priola, 49, is back at her home in Willoughby where she will remain on home detention.

On Jan. 6, a mob breached the Capitol building in Washington, disrupting congressional proceedings to certify the electoral vote to make Joe Biden the next president. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the riot and President Donald Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection.

An anonymous tip to the FBI identified Priola as the woman captured in a photo inside the U.S. Senate chamber during the siege on the Capitol building.

She is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Priola was seen holding a sign saying, “Children Cry Out for Justice” near the seat of the vice president in the U.S. Senate chambers, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers searched Priola’s house on Jan. 8. According to the criminal complaint, her phone placed her location near the U.S. Capitol building at about the time of the rioting.

Priola was released from custody after appearing before a judge by Zoom inside United States District Court in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. She managed to escape FOX 8’s cameras when she left the courthouse, but they were there to greet her when she arrived home.

“Why don’t you guys do a story about the children? Why don’t you guys do something good, report on the good,” Priola asked.

Wearing a white T-shirt with “Save Our Children” written on it, she repeated a similar refrain.

“Go find the children, look into the human trafficking, look into the pedophilia… this world is run on the blood of innocent children, please look into it.”

Priola was an occupational therapist with Cleveland Metropolitan School District, where her teacher contracts date back to 2001. She submitted her resignation one day after the deadly siege.

“I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children’s services agencies,” Priola wrote in the letter to the school district.