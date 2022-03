Tips to keep your care safe from hail

Fuel thieves targeting gas station

VP Kamala Harris speaks live in Sunset, La.

Harlem globetrotters teach jezzamine tricks

Severe weather and flash flooding possible tonight

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport

Update: Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be …

FHP Trooper Punched During Traffic Stop

MONTICELLO LIVE – Dumas Chief says 2 dead, 20 inured …

Arkansas State Police: At least 1 dead, 10 shot outside …

Arkansas State Police: At least 10 shot outside car …