WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Wolf; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mercedes Schlapp, adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign; Symone Sanders, adviser to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

