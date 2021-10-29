Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been shot and Shreveport Police are investigating after a shooting happened a block away from the Caddo Teaching Academy Friday night.

The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Wallace Ave. Just after 8:40 p.m. there were 9 SPD units on the scene on the corner of Wallace Ave. and Midway Ave.