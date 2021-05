WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- Two men have been arrested for selling suspected fraudulent Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers and Louisiana Temporary License Plates via Facebook Market.

According to Louisiana State Police, they received several complaints from the public in regards to their suspensions. The preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans.