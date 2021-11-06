House passes infrastructure bill, with 13 Republican ‘yea’ votes eclipsing progressive Democrats’ six ‘nay’ votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After months of wrangling and infighting, late Friday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Although six progressive Democrats voted against the bill, 13 Republicans stepped up and voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, making the final tally 228 to 206.*

Though the president’s sweeping social spending package is still in play, for now, Democrats are celebrating a victory, as the bill now will make its way to the president’s desk for his signature to make it law.

The passing of the bill was a big win for Biden, who postponed his trip to Delaware to work the phones and push Democrats to vote for the measure.

Still unresolved, is the president’s Build Back Better social agenda, After a group of centrist democrats demanded a full analysis of the cost of that measure. Pelosi hopes that vote will happen before Thanksgiving, saying, “It will be one of the most significant undertakings that any of us have taken part in.”

The two bills comprise the President’s signature economic and social agenda. While the infrastructure bill will improve the nation’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges and broadband, while the now pending $1.75 trillion “build back better” plan will fund new social programs including four weeks of paid family leave, universal Pre-K, and battles climate change.

If and when it passes the house – the larger Build Back Better plan still faces big hurdles in the senate.

*The six Democrats who opposed the bill were: Massachusetts US Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Dist. 7), Michigan US Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan (Dist. 13), Minnesota US Rep. Ilhan Omar (Dist. 5), Cori Missouri US Rep. Cori Bush (Dist. 1) and New York US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Dist. 14) and Jamaal Bowman (Dist. 16).

Those six votes were eclipsed with seven votes to spare when the following 13 Republicans voted in favor of the infrastructure bill: Alaska US Rep. Don Young of Alaska, Illinois US Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Dist. 16), Michigan US Rep. Fred Upton (Dist. 6), New Jersey US Reps. Chris Smith (Dist. 4) and Jeff van Drew (Dist. 2), Ohio US Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (Dist. 16), New York US Reps. Andrew Garbarino (Dist. 2), John Katko (Dist. 24), Nicole Malliotakis (Dist. 11) and Tom Reed (Dist. 23) and West Virginia US Rep. David Mc Kinley (Dist. 1).

Note: KTAL staff contributed to this report