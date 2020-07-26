Hunger organization pushes out Yoho after Capitol incident

FILE – In this March 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., leaves a closed-door strategy session at the Capitol in Washington. A nonpartisan Christian organization that seeks to end hunger said Saturday, July 25, 2020, it asked for and received the resignation of Yoho from its board of directors following what it called his “verbal attack” on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan Christian organization that seeks to end hunger said Saturday it asked for and received the resignation of Rep. Ted Yoho from its board of directors following what it called his “verbal attack” on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Yoho, R-Fla., of using a vulgar and sexist insult while upbraiding her during a confrontation last Monday on the steps of the Capitol. Yoho maintained he did not use the words cited, though a reporter who witnessed the incident confirmed the language as she described it.

In a statement, Bread for the World said its board met Friday with Yoho and sought his resignation “as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”

On its website, Bread for the World says its “collective Christian voice” lobbies Congress and the administration on ending hunger nationally and worldwide.

“As a bipartisan Christian organization committed to alleviating hunger and poverty through sound public policies, Bread for the World upholds the values of respect, dignity, and compassion that Jesus calls us to when engaging decision makers from across the political spectrum,” the statement said. “We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.”

A spokesman for Yoho did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In an extraordinary speech Thursday in the House, Ocasio-Cortez offered a dramatic account of the incident and broadened her remarks to assail what she called a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.” More than a dozen colleagues joined her in casting the incident as all-too-common male behavior.

Yoho has described the encounter as a brief policy discussion and said that “no one was accosted, bullied, or attacked.” He expressed regret for his “abrupt manner.”

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, is a freshman progressive who has gained praise and criticism for her outspokenness. Yoho, 65, one of the most conservative members of the House, is retiring at the end of his fourth term.