‘ I do not think Trump will be the nominee in 2024’ Bill Cassidy weighs in on possibility of Trump running again

(KLFY) Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is weighing in on the possibility of former President Donald Trump running again in 2024.

Here’s what he said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.

“Let me put it this way, we’ve got to win in two years, we’ve got to win in four years. If we do that, we’ll do that by speaking to those issues that are important to the American people, and there’s a lot of issues important to them right now, not by putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we do that, if we if we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, we win. That’s where our focus should be.”

Cassidy was asked if former president Trump was fit to be president again.

He said he doesn’t think Trump will be the nominee in 2024.