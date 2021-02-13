LAGOP unanimously votes to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy over Trump impeachment vote

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., departs Capitol Hill after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana moved swiftly Saturday to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) for his vote in favor of convicting former President Donald J. Trump on the article of impeachment.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him,” read a statement tweeted by the Louisiana GOP shortly after the Senate vote.

Within an hour, they had announced a vote to formally censure the two-term U.S. Senator.

OFFICIAL: The LAGOP Executive Committee Unanimously Votes to Censure Senator Bill Cassidyhttps://t.co/NMBkY30WNt — Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021

A total of 57 senators ended up voting to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, including seven Republicans: Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” Cassidy said in a brief video statement following his vote to convict. “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty. pic.twitter.com/ute0xPc4BH — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 13, 2021

While Cassidy broke party lines on the vote, fellow Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy held firm in his decision to acquit.

“The president is no longer the president. We were asked to impeach a guy in Florida. The Democrats never proved jurisdiction,” Kennedy said in a statement laying out his reasons for his vote.

In a separate statement, the Louisiana GOP saluted Kennedy for his vote to acquit Trump, saying “Senator Kennedy has clearly made the right decision once again.”