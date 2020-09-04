Longtime football coach Lou Holtz to get Medal of Freedom

In this image from video, Lou Holtz speaks from Orlando, Fla., during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.

Trump made the announcement at the White House as Holtz looked on. The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon.

Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach. Holtz ended his career at the University of South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004.

Holtz was among those who spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention. In his remarks, Holtz called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a Catholic “in name only.” Biden is a practicing Catholic.