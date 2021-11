SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The weather pattern will continue to heat up and turn breezy today ahead of our next cold front which is going to move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

You can feel the changing weather pattern this morning, as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with a steady breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are watching some dense fog setting up in the valleys of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and also across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. Once the sun is up the wind will get going, with sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour, and wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mile per hour range for much of the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, a few degrees shy of record highs for the date.